Milwaukee mulls $400K offer to Bucks player to settle suit

The attorney for Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown says police officers have testified under oath in a lawsuit that they violated his civil rights when they used a stun gun to arrest him over a parking violation.

The comments Friday from attorney Mark Thomsen came in response to a report from The Journal Sentinel saying the city's attorneys want to offer Brown $400,000 to settle the lawsuit he filed last year. Thomsen says he has not discussed the offer with Brown.

Brown illegally parked in a disabled spot outside a Walgreens on Jan. 26, 2018, and was talking with a group of officers while waiting for his citation when the situation escalated. Officers took him down and used a stun gun because he didn't immediately remove his hands from his pockets, as ordered.