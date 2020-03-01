Milwaukee police: Man killed in officer-involved shooting

MIlwaukee police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed a 49-year--old man.

WTMJ-TV reports that hat officers discovered a man with the firearm after responding to a report about 11 p.m. Saturday.

Assistant Police Chief Michael Brunson said during an early Sunday morning press conference that officers fired at the man "as they confronted" him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Brunson says officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

