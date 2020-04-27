Milwaukee police find 5 dead in house; suspect in custody

Police are investigating a shooting that left five people dead at a house in Milwaukee. Chief Alfonso Morales says his department received a call around 10:30 a.m. Monday from a man who said his family was dead. Officers discovered five victims ranging in age from 14 to 41 at the house on the city's north side. They also found a baby the shooter apparently spared. Morales said during a news conference that the person who called 911 was taken into custody and that there is no threat to the public. He says investigators believe the shooter acted alone.

