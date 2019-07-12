Minivan vs. dump truck crash ends with fatality

A child is dead after a crash at an intersection of Highway 27 and Highway MM.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s office, a dump truck was heading northbound on Highway 27 when a minivan attempted to turn in front of the dump truck, causing both vehicles to collide and end up in the ditch.

The driver of the minivan had to be extricated from the vehicle, and was then flown to an Eau Claire area hospital with serious injuries. The three year old passenger in the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, it happened Thursday around 2:30 p.m. just outside of Cadott.

The driver of the dump truck is uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation.

