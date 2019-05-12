Minn. woman arrested under suspicion of 5th OWI

A Minnesota woman was arrested Sunday under suspicion of a fifth offense of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

A release from Wisconsin State Patrol says the incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday along Interstate 94. It was in St. Croix County, between the villages of Hammond and Roberts.

The release states troopers pulled over 54-year-old Kimberly Ann Rossman of Eagan, Minn. After speaking with her, they suspected she was driving impaired. A field sobriety test was done at the scene.

Rossman was then arrested and taken to a local hospital for her blood to be drawn. She is currently being held in the St. Croix County jail.