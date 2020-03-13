Minneapolis-area district cancels classes over virus threat

One Minnesota school district has canceled classes over concerns about the coronavirus and the Minnesota House has canceled all meetings through the weekend. The Robbinsdale Area School District in suburban Minneapolis said it canceled Friday classes and other activities "out of an abundance of caution" after a parent came in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

There have been nine confirmed cases in Minnesota of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Gov. Tim Walz has called a 1 p.m. news conference to announce "community mitigation strategies" in response to the outbreak.

