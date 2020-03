A Minneapolis man has been arrested for his 3rd OWI offense after law enforcement found children in the vehicle.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation says Eric Wilson was arrested and taken to the Dunn County Jail after a trooper conducted a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 94 east of Menomonie. Troopers noticed there were two children in the car as well as two adults.

The traffic stop happened March 17 around 1:17 a.m.