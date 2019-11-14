Minneapolis woman charged after Minnesota, Wisconsin Ulta Beauty stores report $35,000 of stolen items

A Minneapolis woman has been charged in Eau Claire County after various Ulta Beauty stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin reported stolen merchandise.

Court documents show 32-year-old Miranda Roberts has been charged with identity theft- avoidance, identity theft- financial gain, misdemeanor retail theft- intentionally take (< $500), felony retail theft- intentionally take (> $500- $5,000) and felony retail theft- intentionally take (> $500- $5,000).

Minnesota court documents show Roberts has also been charged with Thef- take/use/transfer movable property in the state of Minnesota.

The criminal complaint says Eau Claire Police were dispatched to Ulta Beauty at Oakwood Mall on reports of a female stealing items inside the store. On Nov. 12, officers made contact with Roberts who gave law enforcement a false name. Store staff found the bag Roberts had dropped when she saw police, inside was $250 worth of items.

Store workers told officials they had received a company-wide email warning them of Miranda Roberts, who had been stealing from Ulta Beauty stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The complaint says on Nov. 12, $221 of product was stolen, on Nov. 9, $3,379 of product was stolen and on Nov. 5, $1,716 of product was stolen from the Eau Claire store. Ulta Beauty told staff they “could attribute $35,000 worth of stolen merchandise to Roberts”.

Police report Roberts said she had torn an open C-Section wound while attempting to get away from law enforcement. Roberts continued to give false identification to EMS and hospital personnel. Officers noted she had been self-mutilating her wound to make it bleed and in the end was bleeding “profusely”. After medical staff cleared Roberts, she was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.

Roberts is currently being held on a $25,000 cash bond and is due back in Eau Claire County court Dec. 12.

