Minneapolis woman sentenced after Ulta Beauty reports $35,000 of stolen items

A Minneapolis woman has been sentenced after Ulta Beauty reports $35,000 of stolen items.

Eau Claire County Court records show 32-year-old Miranda Roberts has been sentenced to four years of probation after she plead no contest to theft- financial gain and felony retail theft-intentionally taking (>$500-$5,000). All other charges were dismissed and read in.

The criminal complaint says Eau Claire Police were dispatched to Ulta Beauty at Oakwood Mall on reports of a female stealing items inside the store. On Nov. 12, officers made contact with Roberts who gave law enforcement a false name. Store staff found the bag Roberts had dropped when she saw police, inside was $250 worth of items.

Store workers told officials they had received a company-wide email warning them of Miranda Roberts, who had been stealing from Ulta Beauty stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The complaint says on Nov. 12, $221 of product was stolen, on Nov. 9, $3,379 of product was stolen and on Nov. 5, $1,716 of product was stolen from the Eau Claire store. Ulta Beauty told staff they “could attribute $35,000 worth of stolen merchandise to Roberts”.