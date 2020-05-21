Minnesota churches plan to resume worship, defying order

The Minnesota Catholic Conference and the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod say they plan to hold services next week despite a ban on in-person worship of more than 10 people.

The Star Tribune reports the two denominations sent Gov. Tim Walz separate letters this week to tell him they plan to open their doors to worship Tuesday, May 26.

Some politicians and business leaders say Walz has not done enough to get the state back on track amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Walz on Wednesday permitted restaurants and bars to reopen June 1 for outdoor dining with social distancing and other safeguards, while salons can resume cutting hair at partial capacity.

