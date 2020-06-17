Minnesota man accused of killing & hiding the body of Buffalo Co. woman

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -- A Minnesota man is arrested and charged tied to the death and hiding the body of a Buffalo County woman more than three years ago.
The criminal complaint was filed today against 48-year-old Randall Merrick of Rochester.
It details the disappearance of 50-year-old Beth Johnson.
She was last seen at her home in the Village of Nelson on Christmas Day 2016.
Authorities allege Johnson and Merrick were living together at the time.
A month after Johnson w
as last seen, her son received a receipt from her debit card.
It showed Merrick signed the receipt for buying a sledgehammer, trash bags and industrial cleaning products.
In April 2018, a K9 searching the area of Johnson's home came upon decomposing human remains.
Two months later, a witness saw Merrick crying and admitting, "I killed her."
When the witness asked who he killed, Merrick is said to have answered "Beth."