Minnesota man arrested for 5th OWI

Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Minnesota man for his 5th OWI offense.

According to the report 57-year-old Jeffrey K. Moe of Proctor, MN was taken into custody after he was stopped for speeding on Sunday. The incident happened Susquehanna Ave around 5:44 p.m. in Douglas County.

Troopers say Moe showed signs of impairment and was arrested after a field sobriety test.

In addition to the OWI charge, Moe was was also cited for operating a motor vehicle without a valid drivers license and for having open intoxicants in the motor vehicle.