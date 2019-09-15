Minnesota man arrested for OWI with a child in the vehicle

A Minnesota man has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs with a child in the car.

It happened Sunday just after midnight on I-94 at mile marker 55 in Dunn County. According to State Patrol, Michael Darrel Adams-Virnig, 28, was stopped by a state trooper for speeding 93 m.p.h in a 70 m.p.h zone.

Officials say upon approaching the vehicle, the trooped spelled marijuana. They say Adams-Virnig admitted he had been smoking marijuana prior to the stop. The officer also says a child, 8, was in the vehicle.

Adams-Virnig was arrested and charged with OWI drugged driving with a minor in the vehicle.

