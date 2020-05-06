Minnesota man charged with theft in Barron County, accused of stealing boat

A Minnesota man has been charged with theft in Barron County Court.

Records show John Frey has been charged with theft-movable property (>$10,000-$100,000).

The criminal complaint says Frey asked a WI DNR Warden how to get his Ford pickup truck out of four wheel drive so he could get his boat out of the water. The warden noted that it would be necessary to know that to be able to put the boat in the water.

When the warden talked with Frey, he because very nervous and the stories were not lining up so the DNR official traced the boat number and found it had been reported as stolen from Hannay's Marine in St. Anthony, Minnesota on April 19.

Frey's signature bond was set at $10,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court next on May 13.