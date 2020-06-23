Minnesota man injured in Pierce County motorcycle crash

On Saturday, June 20, 2020, around 6:45pm, Pierce County Dispatch received a report of a motorcycle accident with injuries on HWY 35 north of 1220th St in the Town of Oak Grove. It was determined that 58 y/o Troy Raverty of Lakeville, MN, was operating a 2017 Indian motorcycle northbound on HWY 35. Raverty was negotiating a left hand corner and was unable to maintain control causing him to enter the east shoulder and ditch. Raverty and his passenger, 37 y/o Phoenixx Herz of Lakeville, MN, were both thrown from the motorcycle.

Raverty was transported by Life Link III air ambulance to Regions Hospital with undetermined injuries. Herz was transported by River Falls EMS to Regions Hospital with undetermined injuries, as well.

Assisting on scene was Prescott Fire, River Falls EMS, Life Link III, and Prescott Police Department.

The accident is still under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at this time.