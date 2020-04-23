Minnesota man pleads guilty in Barron County court

A Minnesota man who had been charged with seven felonies in Barron County had pleaded guilty.

Court documents show Hienok Demessie plead guilty to burglary of a building or dwelling and criminal damage to property.

The Barron County criminal complaint says someone called dispatch for a report of a possible burglary at Don Johnson Collision Center on Dec. 17 around 3:08 a.m. The caller said when she got to the office she noticed keys were missing along with a bucket of quarters was gone. She also told officials she could smell smoke coming from the neighboring laundromat. The caller later noticed $62 was missing from the drawer.

Demessie's sentencing has been scheduled for June 24.