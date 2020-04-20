Minnesota woman charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle

A La Crescent, Minnesota woman has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in Pierce County.

Court records show 22-year-old McKenna Fell has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by use of a vehicle with PAC, homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and injury by use of vehicle with PAC.

The criminal complaint says Pierce County Sheriff's Office dispatched Deputy Jeremy Lewis to a report of a two vehicle crash with individuals unconscious on February 19.

Initial investigation shows a vehicle driven by Fell was driving north on Highway 63 when it crossed the centerline and crashed head-on with a southbound vehicle driven by a 91-year-old man from Ellsworth.

Officials say a 80-year-old woman from Ellsworth died. She was the passenger of the southbound vehicle.

Law enforcement say they found several empty cans of White Claws in the vehicle and on the ground after the vehicle had crashed. Officials also found prescription pill bottles that are not advised to be mixed with alcohol.

Fell is scheduled to appear in court next on June 1.