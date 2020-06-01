Miracle League cancels 2020 season

COVID-19 has sidelined a baseball league in our area for children with disabilities.

The Miracle League of the Chippewa Valley announced its 2020 season is canceled. The league was set to start its fourth season of play on specialized ball-fields on Jeffers Road in Eau Claire. Miracle League Commissioner Amy Standiford says more than 100 kids were signed up to participate this year.

“We temporarily had postponed the season, canceling the month of June and hoping to start in July and we had meeting with Goodwill and we just decided that in order to keep everyone safe, we would just have to cancel the rest of the season,” she says.

In a Facebook post Monday, league officials say they're heartbroken. Tim Wavrunek is one of the Miracle League volunteer and says the league is a special source of enjoyment for the kids involved.

"It gives them opportunities, to be honest. It is just as simple as that. There isn't another league like this," Wavrunek says. "It showcases our players for the abilities they have instead of being seen for the disabilities they live with on a daily based."

Miracle League officials say they're working out ways to refund those who paid player registrations and say letters will be sent to all families in the coming weeks.