Miss America to be crowned for the first time in Connecticut

FILE - This Sept. 9, 2018 file photo shows Miss New York Nia Franklin, center, reacting after being named Miss America 2019 in Atlantic City, N.J. The Miss America Organization says this year's pageant will be held at the Mohegan Sun Connecticut in Uncasville, Connecticut. It will be broadcast on NBC Dec. 19, in a switch from recent broadcaster ABC. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)
Updated: Thu 5:21 AM, Dec 19, 2019

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) - Miss America will be crowned for the first time at a tribal casino in Connecticut.

It’s just one of many changes to the venerable contest, which began in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in 1921 as a way to extend the summer season.

The competition, dubbed Miss America 2.0, has recently undergone new leadership and a new direction.

Fifty-one women, from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., have been competing this week at Mohegan Sun, a casino complex located in suburban southeastern Connecticut.

About 4.5 million viewers are expected to tune in Thursday for the finale on NBC.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus