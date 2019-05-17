Miss Onalaska Organization seeking new director

The Miss Onalaska Organization is looking for a new director or else the program could be forced to dissolve.

The Miss Onalaska Organization has been serving young women in the West Salem and Onalaska area for more than 40 years.

The current director of the organization, Miranda Schmidt, says the she is unable to continue to be the director of the organization and is looking to pass off the reins.

While the Miss Onalaska Organization might be most notable for being a preliminary for Miss America, it is much more.

"You see the competition that day and that's just how you earn the job of Miss Onalaska. But throughout the year the Miss Onalaska title holder is promoting her social impact initiative and fighting for social justice in whatever it is that she has sought out to do," said Schmidt.

She says the only requirement for the next director is to want to help others and encouraging growth for young women in the area.

Those interested in learning more can contact the organization at missonalaska@gmail.com.