Miss Wisconsin 2019 wraps up Saturday

The 2019 Miss Wisconsin wrapped up Saturday with Miss Rock River Valley, Alyssa Bohm, being crowned Champion.

Along with the crown and the title, Bohm also earned a $10,000 scholarship and will represent Wisconsin at the 2020 Miss America Competition.

Rounding out the top 5 contestants of the pageant were:

• 1st runner-up ($2,000) — Miss Onalaska – Maddie Adickes

• 2nd runner-up ($1,000) — Miss Southern Lakes – Elise O’Connell

• 3rd runner-up ($900) — Miss Wisconsin Rapids Area – Danielle Moon

• 4th runner-up ($700) — Miss Oshkosh – Katrina Mazier

The five semifinalists that received $500 scholarship were:

◦ Miss Badgerland – Jennifer Schmidt

◦ Miss Beloit – Abby Miller

◦ Miss Milwaukee Area – Gabrielle Suliga

◦ Miss Racine – Ashely Monti

◦ Miss Wood Violet – Hannah Ostertag

The contestants that also received scholarships and awards were:

• All non-finalists ($200)

• People’s Choice Internet Vote Winner (and top 11) ($600) — Miss Door County – Ashton Spritka

• Non-finalist Interview Award ($500) — Miss La Crosse/Oktoberfest – Gabrielle Mark

• Non-finalist Talent Award ($1,000) — Miss Green Bay Area – Kaylee Vermeern

• John Schultz Memorial Photogenic Award ($500) — Miss Harbor Cities – Sarah Niehueser

• Michael E. Schmal Memorial Congeniality Award ($250) — Miss Kenosha – Lily Karnes

• Jean L. Anderson Overall Evening Wear Award ($400) — Miss Oshkosh – Katrina Mazier

• Rookie Talent Award (first-time participant @ state) ($250) — Miss Onalaska – Maddie Adickes

• Miss America Community Service Award ($1,000) — Miss South Central – Susan Fochs

• Miss America Academic Award ($1,000) — Miss Wisconsin Rapids Area – Danielle Moon

• Overall Interview Award ($500) — Miss Wisconsin Rapids Area – Danielle Moon