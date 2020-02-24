'Missing' La Crosse woman arrested for drug charges, infant son found safe

A woman the La Crosse Police Department has been searching for since December 27 has been found and arrested.

Tracy Cadogan was arrested by state patrol last Friday after a traffic stop found more than 25 grams of marijuana in her vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers also recovered pills Cadogan has not been prescribed to and a straw with meth residue inside.

In December, police were trying to find Cadogan's infant son who was in need of critical medical attention.

The child was found in the same vehicle Friday, hidden by a blanket in a child safety seat and given to Child Protective Services.

The La Crosse Police Department says the infant is safe.

Cadogan, a repeat offender, now faces multiple drug-related charges.