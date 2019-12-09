Missing Rice Lake girl found dead

A 2-year-old girl has been found dead, after she was reported missing late Sunday night.

The Rice Lake Police Department says officers were first called to a home in the city around 9:30 p.m., where the caller told them the front door was open and the child could have been missing for up to 30 minutes.

Officers immediately began a search and put out an urgent request for help on Facebook for area residents to search the area of Hatten Avenue and Hartel Street.

K9 units and a drone were also deployed in an attempt to find the child. Then, at 10:55 p.m., an officer using a thermal imaging tool found the child unresponsive in the Red Cedar River. The child was quickly rushed to a nearby ambulance and taken to a hospital where lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful.

The name of the child has not been released yet.

We will continue to update this story, as we gather more information.