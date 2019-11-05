Missing Ripon girl located at Arizona bus stop

UPDATE 11/5:

A Ripon teen who was considered missing and endangered has been found in Arizona.

Cassandra Garza, 15, was located at a bus stop in Tuscon, hundreds of miles away from her home in Ripon. Action 2 News was with Cassandra's mother when she received the news that Cassandra had been located. We are working to get more information and will update this developing story. We will have the mother's emotional reaction tonight on Action 2 News.

Arrangements are being made to bring Cassandra back home to Ripon.

Authorities believe Cassandra Garza traveled to Arizona with Talin Ross, 21. The Berlin man is charged in Green Lake County with second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16. Online court records show he was charged last Friday, Nov. 1, and an arrest warrant was issued the same day.

Phoenix police arrested Ross Tuesday at 6 a.m. Cassandra was not with him at the time.

Ripon police say Cassandra Garza was last seen Wednesday, October 30, at the Big Minnow Bar in Holcombe, in Chippewa County. She indicated she was headed for North Dakota.

The FBI and local law enforcement were able to track Ross and Garza to Arizona.

