The body of the 11-year-old boy who went missing in the Wisconsin River, in Adams County, was recovered Monday morning.

Adams County Sheriff Brent York told reporters that the child's body was found at about 7:30 a.m. near the Kilbbourn Dam.

The boy's family has been notified.

The 11-year-old boy went under last Tuesday, and did not resurface. Crews had been searching for him through the weekend.