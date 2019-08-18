Missing Rusk County girl found

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, it received a report of the missing girl Sunday morning. After an investigation, it was discovered the girl had been messaging an adult man via Snapchat, and the pair was heading to Florida.

The girl will be transported back to Rusk County, while the man is expected to face weapons charges in Illinois before being sent back to Rusk County to face possible additional charges. The identity of the man isn't being released yet. The investigation is still ongoing.