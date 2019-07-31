Missing person search for Balsam Lake 15-year-old

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in any information about Alyssa Riley Merrill who has been missing since Sunday night.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, she was last seen at her home wearing black leggings, black hoodie, black crocs or converse shoes.

She is Native American, standing at 5 feet 5 inches, medium build weighing 120 pounds, with black, straight hair. She is 15 years old.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 715-485-8300.

