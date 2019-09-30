Mission Act to forgive medical debt, expand health coverage

Along with the debt forgiveness, the policy would allow veterans to get care from providers outside VA facilities.

This means veterans can get the care they need, even if a VA hospital doesn't offer it.

"I think it's going to be more beneficial and help more veterans than the previous plan," said Chippewa County Veteran Services director, Travis Ludvigson.

Under a recently implemented policy by the Department of Veteran Affairs, eligible veterans could start receiving care from providers outside VA hospitals.

However, veterans still need to work with their local VA office.

“The biggest thing is, coordinate it with the VA,” said Ludvigson. “The mistake that was made in the past as well was a veteran would go and get service, but it wasn't authorized.”

Once approved, a veteran could receive specialty treatment closer to home.

“Anything specialty wise they would have to go to Minneapolis or go the other direction towards Tomah,” said Ludvigson. “That's a long drive for a lot of our veterans, especially the elderly or disabled.”

The Mission Act does what the old "Choice Plan" was intended to do.

“What the mission act did was open up additional areas that allowed veterans get access to non-VA care,” said Ludvigson. “They grandfathered in those individuals in the choice program and expanded it to six categories that they can utilize to get access to able to go into civilian healthcare.”

Those categories offer a wider range of coverage for veterans

“The VA can show that it is in the best interest of the veteran to continue the care with that individual, rather than starting over with a VA healthcare provider,” said Ludvigson.

A federal court ordered the VA to reimburse veterans for all expenses at facilities outside the VA system, a problem that stemmed from an issue with the choice plan.

“There was a third party involved in the scheduling and billing,” said Ludvigson. “There was a disconnect a lot of the time in communication, bills were not being paid to these facilities, the vets were then in turn getting charged those bills and sent to collections. So it became a big mess.”

Ludvigson says the biggest part is the low cost for veterans in the VA healthcare system

“The way that this program is set up, in some circumstances a veteran has co-pay for going for their service and that is all they have to pay,” said Ludvigson.

Ludvigson says he believes this policy is better because it fits veteran's specific needs.

