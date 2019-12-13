Mississippi 15-week abortion ban is blocked by appeals court

A federal appeals court declared Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, that Mississippi's ban on abortion at 15 weeks is unconstitutional, dealing a blow to those seeking to overturn the landmark Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. (Source: Gray News)
Updated: Fri 8:33 PM, Dec 13, 2019

(AP) – A federal appeals court says Mississippi’s ban on abortion at 15 weeks is unconstitutional.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued the ruling Friday.

It says a lower court judge ruled correctly when he blocked the state law from taking effect in 2018.

The only abortion clinic in Mississippi sued the state after Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed the law.

Mississippi legislators came back in 2019 and passed a more restrictive law to ban most abortions at about six weeks. The same federal district judge blocked that, too, and a legal fight over it continues.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
