Mississippi man freed months after court rules racial bias

Curtis Flowers speaks with reporters as he exits the Winston-Choctaw Regional Correctional Facility in Louisville, Miss., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Flowers' murder conviction was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court for racial bias was he was granted bond by a circuit judge and is free, with a number of conditions for the first time in 22 years. (Source: Associated Press)
Updated: Mon 8:49 PM, Dec 16, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man whose murder conviction was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court for racial bias has been released from custody for the first time in 22 years.

Curtis Flowers walked out of the regional jail in Louisville on Monday, hours after a judge set his bond at $250,000. His attorney Rob McDuff says a person who wants to remain anonymous has posted $25,000, the 10% needed to secure Flowers’ release.

Flowers must wear an electronic monitor while awaiting prosecutors’ decision whether to try him a seventh time.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned his fourth conviction in June, citing racial bias in jury selection.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus