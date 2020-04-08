Mn governor to extend stay-at-home order amid 5 new COVID-19 deaths

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is preparing to announce an extension to his stay-at-home order, which was imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The governor told reporters on Tuesday that the extension will likely include some refinements, but he didn't provide details.

Minnesota reported 85 new cases Wednesday, raising the state's total to 1,154, and it reported five new deaths for a total of 39. Secretary of State Steve Simon has asked lawmakers to temporarily expand his authority to ensure the safe conduct of the 2020 elections during the pandemic.