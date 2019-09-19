Mobile Vet Center comes to UW-Eau Claire campus

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – The Mobile Vet Center came to UW- Eau Claire Thursday and military vets had the chance to visit the mobile center to learn about services available to them.

The center was on campus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and talked about the importance of Vet Center services.

 