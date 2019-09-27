Mobile home severely damaged in fire

A mobile home is severely damaged after an early morning fire in Eau Claire.

Several crews were called to the scene at 4900 Olson Drive in the Town of Seymour. When they arrived, they found the home covered in flames.

The home is located inside the Cozy Acres Mobile Village.

At this time, we're still waiting to hear about about any possible injuries, or if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Stay with us as we continue to monitor this story throughout the morning.

