Mobile mammography bus coming to the Chippewa Valley

A new tool to help women in the fight against breast cancer is making its way to the Chippewa Valley.

You have the chance to tour the mobile mammography bus throughout the week.

In June, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospitals and Prevea Health received a donation to fund a mobile mammography bus that will travel to rural areas and outlying clinics to help service women in those areas. This unit is scheduled to begin operations in spring of 2020. Until then, a similar life-saving bus will be in the area to give folks a chance to see what it will be like.

Community members are encouraged to check out the mobile mammography bus at the dates and times below:

June 25

Chippewa Falls: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Prevea Chippewa Falls Health Center, 2509 County Highway I,

Chippewa Falls

Rice Lake: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Prevea Rice Lake Health Center, 1051 West Avenue, Rice Lake

Menomonie: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Cardinal Glass, 2200 Stokke Parkway, Menomonie

June 26

Mondovi: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Prevea Mondovi Health Center, 250 State Road 37, Mondovi

Arcadia: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prevea Arcadia Health Center, 945 Dettloff Drive, Arcadia