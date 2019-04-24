Mock crash gives Altoona students reminder of drunk driving consequences

A mock car crash for students at Altoona High School gave a sobering look at the consequences of drinking and driving.

The annual demonstration was put on by Mayo Clinic Health System and local law enforcement.

The crash shows students what happens in the aftermath of a violent crash.

After the simulation, speakers talk about how families of the deceased are notified, as well as charges for the intoxicated driver and treatment options for the hurt passengers.

Even after 19 years of giving the demonstration, organizers say it hasn't lost its impact.

"For most of the teenagers, they only get an opportunity to see it once in their high school career,” said Kim Strasburg with Mayo, “This is put on by their peers. What could be more impactful on a teenager than their peers?"

Mayo has partnered with other organizations to hold these simulations for nearly twenty years. According to a Mayo spokesperson, since the demonstrations started, no alcohol-involved auto fatalities of prom students have occurred in the area.

