Moderates hustle to blunt Sanders' momentum after Nevada win

Bernie Sanders' commanding Nevada caucus victory made him a top target for his Democratic rivals and a growing source of anxiety for establishment Democrats worried that the nomination of a self-avowed democratic socialist could cost the party the White House.

Sanders' win solidified his front-runner status in the crowded field as the race turns to Saturday's presidential primary in South Carolina. That's where his moderate opponents will scramble to try to blunt the Vermont senator's momentum.

Just three days later after that contest, 14 states vote on Super Tuesday, March 3, when one-third of the delegates are awarded.

