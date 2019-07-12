Mom, 2 young children kidnapped in Wisconsin bank robbery plot

Two young children and their mother were kidnapped in a plot to rob a Wisconsin bank.

A Wisconsin bank manager and her young children were kidnapped as part of an elaborate bank robbery plot. (Source: WITI via CNN)

The branch manager at the Racine, Wis. branch of Wells Fargo on Friday, June 28, closed the bank for the night, picked up her children - ages 2 and 5 - and drove home to Kenosha.

The woman said two men approached her at home and forced her and the kids into the back seat of her 2008 Chevy Impala. A suspect allegedly drove the three victims to Milwaukee, holding what police would later describe as a “fake gun” to the woman`s head.

Investigators say the suspect held the family in a basement and plotted to rob the bank.

Donterious Robb, 23; William Howell, 19; George Pearson-Robb, 19; and Lamarra Powell, 18, all face multiple charges

While kidnapped, the woman and children were given a bucket to use to go to the bathroom and Happy Meals from McDonald`s to eat.

The suspects took all three back to the bank early in the morning and, at gunpoint, demanded she let them in.

Police say the suspects eventually had her disable the alarm and entered the vault, stuffing bags with cash.

The suspects allegedly took off in the woman`s vehicle. The woman and children were left at the bank.

Later that morning, police say the suspects torched the 2008 Chevy Impala, abandoning it in Milwaukee. It burned the side of this garage. The homeowner declined to speak on camera, but said the intense flames woke him up.

The suspects were all eventually arrested thanks to surveillance video.

