Mom remembers son killed in line of duty

American Gold Star Mothers is a nonprofit organization, which serves the mothers of those who lost sons or daughters in service of the United States Armed Forces. It's a group which hits close to home for one Eau Claire mother.

"I think it is very important for us to remember our fallen heroes,” says Gold Star Mom Kaye Olson.

Kaye spent time Monday looking back, something the 26-year veteran is familiar with on Memorial Day.

“I belong to the American Legion Post 53 and the auxiliary, I'm the Gold Star Mother State President, I'm also the Eau Claire Chapter President, I get a lot of different phone calls from people asking if I would speak and stuff."

This Memorial Day was filled with fond memories of her son, Andy.

"Andy was always, he had to be about 4 or five years old, and was always marching the kids around playing soldier,” she says. “When he found the Marine Corp, that was it, he found his niche, he believed in what he was doing."

But, Kaye will always remember December 1, 2005.

"I was stationed in St. Louis, Missouri. I was at the records center down there when I found out,” she says.

That's when she learned her son, Andy Stevens, had been killed in the line of duty.

"There were 10 marines killed and 11 injured, he was in Fallujah, Iraq."

On this memorial day, Kaye kept busy, wondering what things would be like if Andy was still around.

"I always wonder, would he be married, would he have kids, would I be a grandma to more than the two grandsons my daughter has,” Kaye says. “What would he be doing, would he have put 20 years into the military?”

Olson has been able to take those thoughts and use them in her work, on behalf of other Gold Star Moms.

"That's what memorial day is all about, don't forget our fallen heroes,” she says. "I want to be there for every Gold Star Mother that needs help or assistance or a family that needs some type of support and I want to do as much as I possibly can. Sometimes I get mad. I say, dang you Andy, why aren't you here helping me do this, because he believed in the military as I do, as my husband does."

Never forgetting the ones who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.