Monday snow causes issues for drivers

As snow continues to fall Monday afternoon, the messy conditions continue to cause issues for drivers.

As of Monday afternoon there had been nearly 30 weather related incidents including crashes and vehicles in ditches according to Eau Claire Police.

Wisconsin State Patrol says on I-94, troopers had responded to seven crashes and 15 vehicle run-offs.

Eau Claire Police officer Josh Miller says the winter weather makes for a busy time at the police department.

"Whenever we see this kind of weather coming in we anticipate we are gonna get a lot more calls for crashes and vehicles in the ditch so typically we have to call the next shift in earlier so we can still provide those calls for service," Miller says. "It is Wisconsin we are used to it so if you do have a call for service it might take us longer to get there but we do want to get to you and help people rather than rush to get there and cause more problems."

Miller says when snow hits drivers need to clear snow off their windshields, making sure your tires have good tread but most importantly to slow down.

"Realize that it is going to take you longer to stop and you also cannot control other drivers so you may be driving with complete safety but others may not be so you want to give yourself time to react," Miller says.

For people who are taking longer trips, Miller recommends keeping an emergency kit in your car and letting people know your route, when you leave and when you plan to arrive.