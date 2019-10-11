Mondovi hosts second annual Oktoberfest

This fall, Oktoberfest celebrations have taken place across Wisconsin. Tomorrow, Mondovi is joining in. The city’s second annual Oktoberfest celebration is happening in downtown Mondovi. The event is free for all ages to attend, and will take place rain or shine. There will be dozens of activities including wine and beer tasting, chili cook-off, wagon rides, and Hammerschlagen.

Mondovi mayor Brady Weiss says this year’s festivities will be more than a simple repeat of last year. "We've added some more kids activities this year, we've had just a large amount of folks. Businesses large and small that have stepped up to the plate to volunteer and donate time, resources, and funds to make the events better and more entertaining," said Weiss.

Activities run all day starting at 8 o’clock tomorrow morning in downtown Mondovi.

