Mondovi woman celebrates 104th birthday with Halloween themed party

A Mondovi woman is celebrating her 104th birthday today.

Gert Hoch is celebrating her milestone birthday with a surprise Halloween themed birthday party.

Friends and family from as far as Arizona joined her at American Lutheran Communities in Mondovi where she lives.

Hoch has lived there for about 25 to 30 years. Activity Director Sandy Glomski says she is always out and about keeping herself busy.

Glomski says when she found out about the surprise party she didn't even know what to say.

