Money has been recovered after Lake Hallie bank robbery

Stolen bank money has been recovered by officials after a search warrant.

Bank employees at the Lake Hallie Citizens Community Federal Bank reported an armed robbery around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

According to officers, Jason Burgett, 42, of Milwaukee has been identified as the suspect in the robbery.

Officers chased Burgett on Highway 29, Highway 53 and County Highway X when he reached speeds of 100 mph. The chase continued for 18.4 miles.

The pursuit came to an end around 10 a.m. when Burgett surrendered. No one was injured in the case.

The robbery remains under investigation with the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and FBI.

