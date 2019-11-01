Money raised in memory of Girl Scouts after fatal crash goes to learning spaces

Sunday marks the one year anniversary of a tragic crash in Chippewa County that claimed the lives of three Girl Scouts and a mother. They were killed while picking up trash along a highway.

Shortly after the tragedy, WEAU teamed up with Royal Credit Union to hold a fundraiser in our parking lot. That fundraiser raised more than $83,000 thanks to donations from RCU, area car dealerships and the community.

Private dedication ceremonies were held this afternoon at Halmstad and Southview elementary schools in Chippewa Falls where the girls attended. All of the money has been used to create learning spaces outside the schools.

Each space cost about $40,000 to construct. Chad Trowbridge, Director of Business Services and Finance says students will have an outdoor learning environment and community members are welcome to use the spaces. There are some still some finishing touches to be made in the spring. Trowbridge credits not only the funds raised but a number of local contractor that donated time, labor and materials.

