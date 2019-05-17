Monroe Co. chase ends with car in flames

Video from Monroe County shows the struggle to arrest a suspect who led police on a 120-mile per hour chase Thursday.

A screenshot of dashcam video of a vehicle on fire in Monroe Co.

Police tracked down 52-year-old Robert LaVake, of Colorado after he fled from a traffic stop.

According to police, LaVake refused to comply with officers after his car crashed on the side of the road, even after his vehicle caught on fire. Two dogs escaped the vehicle, which had been reported stolen out of LaVake's home state. Deputies used bean bag rounds to break the back window and physically remove LaVake from the vehicle.

LaVake was taken to the hospital, and will be taken into custody after being discharged.

