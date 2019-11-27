Monroe County Deputy arrested and placed on administrative leave

A Monroe County Deputy has been arrested and place on administrative leave after an incident on Nov. 26.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Jesse Murphy has been arrested for domestic abuse related disorderly conduct and battery.

Law enforcement says they arrested Murphy Nov. 26 around 10 p.m. after an incident at a rural Camp Douglas location. A female called in with initial information regarding the alleged domestic abuse.

Monroe County officials say Murphy has been relieved from duty and will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

