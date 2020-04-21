Monroe County Sheriff's Office reports COVID-19 scam

Monroe County Sheriff's Office says they received information related to a COVID-19 scam that may be prevalent in the county.

Officials say the scammer used a spoofed number to make it appear they were calling from Monroe County and say they were from the health department.

The scammer asked for Medicare information.

Law enforcement want to remind people that the county will never ask for medical or bank information over the phone.

If you are unsure about a call you are asked to hang up and then call Monroe County directly.