Monroe County declared a Second Amendment sanctuary

Monroe County is declared a Second Amendment sanctuary.

This comes after the county board approved a resolution during a meeting Wednesday.

The resolution opposes any unconstitutional changes to the 'right to bear arms.'

"The people that submitted this feel that it's a protection for future laws down the road where people are very concerned about the Second Amendment--to protect their rights to bear arms,"said Pete Peterson the Monroe County board chairman.

Board chairman Pete Peterson says a member of the community as well as the sheriff and district attorney were key players with the resolution.

Monroe County becomes the fourth county in Wisconsin to declare itself a Second Amendment sanctuary, but more could follow.

"This is a thing that's probably going to start sweeping the state," Peterson said. "We're [one of] the first counties to approve this and there's other counties that have the same issue going forth."

Despite the resolution being approved in a 15 to 1 vote, the County Board Chair says he would have liked the procedure to be handled differently.

The county board heard arguments on both sides for an hour.

Then, a motion to vote immediately was passed, meaning the board would vote without a chance to debate and discuss among themselves.

"I can live with how it turned out," Peterson said. "I am not too happy with that procedure because the county board did not have the opportunity to weigh-in on the situation."

Peterson says since the approval, he has heard from members of the community.

"There's been a lot of blow-back. I've gotten some phone calls this morning [saying], 'Well this was not advertised, nobody knew about it.' It wasn't advertised properly," said Peterson.

The Chairman also says the resolution had support with more than 400 people attending a meeting downtown last week.

"I think if we would have taken it a little more slower with a little more publicity, the outcome probably would have been the same, but it would have been easier for people to swallow," Peterson said.

Peterson, who's retiring in April, says he's looking to see if there's a way to bring the resolution back to the board again.