Monroe County man charged with child sexual assault

A 42-year-old Monroe County man has been charged with child sexual assault and is accused of assaulting two children under the age of 16.

County court records show Eric Fields has been charged with three counts of second degree sexual assault of a child and repeated sexual assault of the same child.

The criminal complaint says Fields is accused of assaulting one child in July. Both victims told investigators of several times they felt uncomfortable or were assaulted.

When asked about the accusations, Fields told law enforcement that he denied touching either victim and that he could not recall if he ever made the girls feel uncomfortable.

Fields is scheduled to appear in court next on June 11.

