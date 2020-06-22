Monroe County to hold drive-thru COVID-19 testing

On June 30th, the Monroe County Health Department and Emergency Management are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard and the City of Tomah to host a community drive-through COVID-19 testing site. This is a nasal swab test.

The event will be held at the Tomah Armory at 520 Mill Street from 9:30-5:30.

This testing site is open to anyone age 5 years and older who is currently experiencing any of the following symptoms. Please note that even those with mild symptoms are encouraged to attend.

· Cough

· Shortness of breath/difficulty breathing

· Fever

· Chills or repeated shaking with chills

· Muscle aches

· Headache

· Sore throat

· New loss of smell/taste

· Fatigue

· Nausea

· Diarrhea

Note that lines may become long and attendees need to remain in their vehicles. Bring a book or other in-car entertainment. No antibody testing will be completed at this time.

Additional guidance including a traffic entry point map will be added as they are available. Additional information will be on our Facebook page and on our website at http://healthymonroecowi.org/covid-19