More flooding seen in Texas, South

Almost 100,000 people are without power in the Houston area this morning as the area gets drenched with rain. They are expecting these conditions to last into the weekend.

Flooding made roads impassable in the Houston area. (Source: CNN)

“This weather event that is moving into our area is a very serious one, and everyone needs to take it very seriously,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

Two to three inches of rain per hour soaked the Houston metro area overnight, bringing with it large hail and lightning.

The Houston Police Department said Interstate 10 was closed overnight, with dozens of vehicles trapped.

Several creeks and rivers have washed over their banks, forcing nearby by residents and businesses to evacuate.

For some of those areas, this is the second time this week they have gone through this.

“It was about knee deep, and out there it was even worse trying to get to higher ground,” said Kathryn Chapman, a Houston resident.

Other parts of the southeast are getting hammered, too, with people needing rescues in the Jackson, MS, area, WLBT reported.

Also in Mississippi, a woman was pulled from her car in a flooded ditch after trying to avoid a washed-out street.

“She was actually trying to do the right thing and turn around. However, the water had gotten to a point where the white line wasn’t visible, and she ran off the side of the road instead of turning into the driveway,” said Ridgeland Police Lt. Tony Willridge.

About 20 million people from Texas into Louisiana and Arkansas are at risk of flash flooding.

The storm is expected to go well into Saturday before letting up.

“We have our plans ready and prepared in the Office of Emergency Management to respond to these kinds of emergency events. We anticipate it this time of year,” said Cory Stottlemyer, public information officer with the City of Houston Office of Emergency Management.

